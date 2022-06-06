WhatsApp may be working on an undo button - But Telegram already has it

Audio player loading…

WhatsApp could soon introduce a new undo button to retrieve deleted messages. This feature is going to be a boon for those who tap 'delete for me' instead of 'delete unwittingly.

The report by Wabetainfo suggests that the undo button could land in the beta version of WhatsApp soon. As per its working, as soon as any user taps the 'Delete for me' option, a pop-up will be shown on the screen asking to take action. The user can go for the undo option, and they can even decline if done intentionally.

We can say that WhatsApp is trying to catch-up with Telegram when it comes to offering a better user experience. While we know that WhatsApp has a larger number of users as compared to the user based on Telegram, still the latter offers more functionality. No doubt in saying that Telegram gives a strong competition to WhatsApp.

Telegram already has the undo feature. It has a window of a couple of minutes to undo the deletion part. It will be interesting to see how much time WhatsApp will provide to do the corrections. Moreover, it also seems like WhatsApp has a long way to go before matching the number of features that Telegram is offering as of now.

What else is going on?

Not only this, but a few days ago, a new edit message feature has also been spotted on the beta version of the application. As the name suggests, the feature will allow the users to edit messages even after sending them. There is no information regarding the deletion window time period.

WhatsApp has been working on a new chat filter for desktop version users. The filter button will be available next to the search bar. The filter will allow the users to hide all the chats that have been read and only show the unread chats.

The instant messaging app has a couple more features that we can soon get to see in the stable version. One out of them is the release of the double verification mechanism to be applicable for using WhatsApp in two different devices.

It is being said that the users will be supposed to enter two six digit verification codes before logging in WhatsApp in any device. We are still waiting for more details regarding these upcoming features. Speculations are that the brand will soon drop more information regarding the working and roll out date of the features.