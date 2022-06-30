Google finally makes it easier for iPhone users to switch to Android

Audio player loading…

Google had quietly launched their “Switch to Android” app for iOS earlier this year to help users switch from an iPhone to an Android device. At the launch, this application was compatible with Pixel devices only, but today Google has announced (opens in new tab)that the Switch to Android app will now support all Android 12-powered smartphones.

While the iOS app made the transition between iPhone to Android easier, it is not a completely automated process. It provides an easier way to escape Apple’s walled garden if you choose to do so.

(Image credit: Apple)

The app starts the transfer by scanning a QR code from the Android 12 setup screen in the initial setup process. The app will prompt you to connect your old iPhone to the new Android phone either by using a lightning to USB C cable or wirelessly.

The app will show you the instructions to start the migration, following it through will make the transfer of data such as photos, contacts and calendar easier. The app also guides the user to disable the iMessage too, which usually causes issues such as messages not receiving on time or not at all after a switch.

You will also be able to migrate the iCloud data to Google Drive too. Although the Switch to Android app will be able to migrate over all sorts of stuff, it won’t be able to migrate over app data from iOS to Android.

Even though Apple had their Move to iOS app on Play Store (opens in new tab)for three years now, Google is only now bringing its migration tool. Now there is an easier way for a user to switch from iOS to Android. We just hope that the migration app is much more polished than the one from Apple on Play Store, which has been bogged down by various issues. That app has a 2.7-star rating on Play Store now.

As of now, the Switch to Android app supports Android 12 devices. Google might not extend this to Android 11 devices as most of the new phones are launching with Android 12 and this app is supposed to help people switch to new Android phones.