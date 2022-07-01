WhatsApp for Windows to get a revamped contextual menu

Provides an easier way to format texts in the chatbox

WhatsApp logo on macOS desktop
(Image credit: TechRadar)
WhatsApp is working on a update that makes it easier to format text in the chatbox for desktop users. The Meta-owned instant messaging app has released a beta version of the desktop app that adds a new menu. According to a post (opens in new tab) by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Windows brings in the nifty text format options that we’ve seen in the Android and iOS apps so far. The feature is in an early development stage and we may see many more changes coming to the final version.

The new feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Windows version 2.2225.2.70 through Microsoft’s Store. As seen in the screenshot, the app provides options to paste any content into the chatbox, undo the last change that was made and also to select all the text. The option to format the text into bold or italic remains below the menu. It seems that the options are visible when you right-click and highlight the text.

WhatsApp for Windows gets a revamped contextual menu that provides more formatting options

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

The post does highlight that spell-check corrections are not functioning at the moment since the right-click functionality is assigned to this feature. There will be changes in the future, but for now, it looks like there are some sacrifices to be made.

It’s all in the small things

This may be just a minor update, but it does improve the overall experience of the service for many users. WhatsApp is working on multiple projects like expanding the scope of the emoji reaction, adding the ability to pause and record voice notes on the Windows app and also creating a macOS version too.

WhatsApp is improving some of the smaller details in the functionality of the apps while also adding new major updates. Communities is a feature that is expected to arrive soon which allows users of different groups to join into one single group. And if you aren’t interested in staying in one, you can leave the group and only admins would be notified.

As mentioned before, WhatsApp added emoji reactions but the company is expanding the feature to use any emoji available within the system. The company has found a balance between enticing new people to join in and retain existing users. The smallest changes have made pretty big impacts.

