Western Digital launches new external My Passport SSD in India

Western Digital has introduced a new My Passport SSD in capacities up to 2TB. It comes in a metal casing design and powered by NVMe technology.

The My Passport SSD from Western Digital will be available in a range of colours, including Gray, Blue and Gold. The new device has a small form factor that is palm-sized.

WD My Passport SSD: specs and features

The new WD My Passport SSD delivers read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. The drive helps secure content and keep productivity flowing with password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

It has a metal design of the WD My Passport SSD that is both shock and vibration resistant. It resists drops of up to 6.5ft (1.98m). WD has included software to make it easy to back up large files to your drive or a cloud service account. It comes with USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology with a USB-C cable and a USB-A adaptor.

The WD My Passport SSD is ready to use out of the box and compatible with Mac and PC and comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

Pricing and availability

The WD My Passport SSD is backed by a five-year limited warranty and is now available in the 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacity variants at Amazon until October 30. Starting November 13, the device will be available at a local retailers.

The 500GB variant of the WD My Passport SSD is priced at Rs 8999, while the 1TB variant is priced Rs 15,999. The 2TB variant will be priced at Rs 28,999. During the Amazon Great India Festival the WD My Passport SSD will be available at a special price. The 500GB will be discounted to Rs 6,999, 1TB to 12,999 and 2TB to 24,999.