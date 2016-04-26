Viva la Vive: HTC is investing in VR in a big way

HTC is going all-in with virtual reality by leading a $100 million investment fund to help VR startups get off the ground.

"Virtual reality is changing the world, yet to do that effectively it needs a healthy eco-system to expand into the mass market," said HTC CEO Cher Wang in a press release.

In exchange for HTC's investment, the HTC 10 maker will take a "small amount of equity" from companies that sign up.

This might be a deal breaker for those who want complete control over their content, though it could be worth the price if the investment gets their game, app or product off the ground.

X games

The program, called Vive X, will provide investment, mentorship, office space, and market support for developers creating content or accessories for the HTC Vive.

These services and capital will only be available to companies during an "initial growth period," though the company doesn't state exactly how long that is.

HTC is starting off slow, only offering Vive X in Beijing, Taipei and San Francisco at launch. Any VR company that's creating content, tools, apps or accessories for VR can apply to join Vive X.

It's great that HTC is offering an investment fund and mentorship program for developers, but you have to wonder why it didn't offer these perks before launching Vive.

We noted in our review that the Vive has a bigger content library than the Oculus Rift right now, but 49 titles is still pretty measly for a platform you pay $800 - plus the cost of a PC - to own.