Vodafone SuperWeek plan offers unlimited calling and 500MB data at Rs 69

Vodafone yesterday announced a new non-permanent affordable recharge plan for its prepaid users called the SuperWeek. The new plan comes with a validity of 7 days at a cost of Rs 69, which offers 500MB 4G data and unlimited calling across networks. The plan directly competes against Reliance Jio’s 7 day prepaid plan but it comes with more data allocation.

According to telecom giant, the SuperWeek top-up comes with unlimited local and STD calls on any mobile or landline. The announcement is done weeks after TRAI the interconnect usage charges to cut down voice call tariffs.

The plan can be bought from any Vodafone physical store, MyVodafone app, or from company’s official website. Recently, Vodafone revealed new plans of Rs. 181 and Rs. 195 offering unlimited calls with 28 days validity. Also, new Vodafone postpaid users can now avail unlimited data and voice calls for 6 months with a Rs 399 pack. If you are an existing Vodafone customer, then you can get this plan for Rs 499.

Earlier this week, Vodafone forayed into 4G feature phone segment to compete against the JioPhone. Vodafone’s new budget offering is a feature phone from Micromax touted as the Bharat 2 and is priced at Rs 999. The new Rs 69 plan from Vodafone competes against Reliance Jio’s Rs 52 tariff that offers 1.5GB data with a cap of 150MB a day and unlimited voice calls.