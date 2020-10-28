Vivo V20 SE price in India leaked by premature online retailer listings

Vivo has been teasing the launch of a couple of the V20 series smartphones for a while now. And the company is set to unveil these smartphones in the Indian festive season which is currently on.

And now, just days before the launch, the Vivo V20 SE has apparently been listed on Croma and Reliance Digital online stores. The new smartphone listing on Chroma apparently reveals the pricing as well as the specifications.

Vivo V20 SE: Leaked price, features and specs

The Vivo V20 SE is likely to be priced at Rs 20,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It will be available in the Gravity Black colour. But according to reports, the smartphone will apparently be available in more colour options in India.

Since the phone is already available in other markets, we know what to expect from it. The Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes with a waterdrop notch on top of the display that houses the front-camera. It sports a triple rear camera with a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, and a 2MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4.

The smartphone includes camera features like Pro, Slo-mo, AI 48 MP, DOC, Portrait, Photo, Video, Night, AR Stickers, Pano, Live Photo, etc. To the front, you get a 32MP snapper housed in the dew-drop notch. The Vivo V20 SE is available in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue colour options.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 665 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery is rated 4100mAh and supports Vivo’s 33W fast charging speeds using USB Type-C. On the software front, it runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10.

