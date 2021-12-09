Vivo launches Y55s 5G with 6000mAh battery in China - specs and more

Vivo is getting ready with several launching in the next few months, with tablets and even a rolling smartphone in the pipeline. In the interregnum between now and the New Year, the company went official with the Vivo Y55s 5G in China. The device has a 6000mAh battery but what left us surprised was its fast charging capability.

This is the company's first smartphone with such a large power pack, but what made us cringe is that the Chinese phone-maker has provided for it an 18W fast charging, which appears underwhelming in the times we live in.

True to all the leaks that we saw in recent times, the smartphone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, dual rear camera set up, high refresh rate, etc. Being a mid-ranger, the battery capacity of the device sets it apart from most of the alternatives available in the market.

Vivo Y55s pricing and availability

Vivo Y55s 5G is announced in China at a price of CNY 1,699 that roughly converts to Rs 20,200. The device will be available in three different color options, including Pink, Blue, and Black. As of now, the smartphone is live on the official website of Vivo China. However, there is no confirmation regarding the date of its first sale.

Speculations are that Vivo Y55s 5G will go on sale in the home country during the coming weeks. Any further update regarding an India launch, possibly in a different avatar, is too early to obtain now. In fact, the brand has been silent over possibilities of the new handset even going to overseas markets.

Vivo Y55s 5G specifications

Vivo Y55s 5G packs a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution coupled with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and operates on the Vivo's Origin OS based on the Android 11 operating system. It has 8GB LPDDR4x RAM along with 128GB internal storage.

Vivo Y55s sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary snapper and a 2MP secondary snapper. At the front, the device features an 8MP shooter for attending video calls and clicking selfies. Vivo has offered a 6000mAh monstrous battery in the smartphone that also supports 18W rapid charging.

The charging capacity of the device could have been better. It will take slightly more time to get charged than other mid-rangers with an average battery capacity of 4500mAh. Other features included in the smartphone are WiFi, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dedicated microSD card slot, etc.