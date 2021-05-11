Vivo commits to three years of software updates but there’s a catch

Chinese smartphone makers have often been accused of not providing timely updates or at times forgetting the device altogether once it is launched. However, this has started to change albeit slowly and brands have started to focus on offering long term software updates

Taking a cue from Samsung and HMD Global, Oppo recently announced that it will offer 3 years of software updates on the Find X series. Now another smartphone maker, Vivo is making similar promises, however, as usual, there are some conditions applied.

In a prepared statement released by the company, Vivo has stated that it will, “provide three years of major Android OS upgrades and security updates for selected models launching after July 2021.” The release further stated that the company “aims to extend the high-end smartphone experience offered by the X series devices by ensuring continuous improvements based on evolving consumer trends and exciting new software innovations.”

According to the announcement, this new update policy covers markets like Europe, Australia, and India. However, Vivo has specifically mentioned that only the new X series phones that will be launched post-July 2021 will be eligible to receive Android updates for three years.

All the other existing devices, including the recently launched Vivo X60 series, will not be covered under this policy and will receive updates as per the regular flow. The Vivo X60 series is the current flagship lineup comprising the Vivo X 60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus and was launched in India in March.

As mentioned above, Vivo’s track record of software updates haven’t been stellar, however, the Vivo V20 series was the first one to launch with Android 11 out of the box. Thus the decision to guarantee software update is a refreshing move from the

Furthermore, as the company has also started to move away from the highly customized Funtouch OS to the new Origin OS, users looking to purchase premium smartphones from Vivo will only be pleased with the announcement.

