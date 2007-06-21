Trending

CEDIA 2007: hot tech for the digital home

What to expect from next week's custom install show

Denon's AVR-4308 will be an undoubted highlight of this year's CEDIA Expo 2007

We're expecting to see lots of sexy new hi-fi and home cinema hardware at the Custom Electronics Design and Installation Expo next week. This trade-only event kicks off at ExCeL London on Tuesday 26 June, and is the UK's leading showcase for new digital home technology. You can see at least some of the expected highlights listed below. We'll be there to bring you the full skinny next week.

Audio Pro

  • Porto portable music system for the Apple iPod and other MP3 players

Boston Acoustics

  • DSI T2 one-point stereo speakers
  • Voyager outdoor speakers
  • Recepter FM table radios
  • MicroSystemCD CD/radio system

Denon

  • AVR-4308 HD Networking DAB AV receiver
  • RC 7000 Zigbee interactive remote control
  • ASD-3W iPod dock with Wi-Fi
  • New Denon custom install kit, including an HDMI scaler, 12 channel amplifiers and a six bay modular DAB/FM tuner

InFocus

  • IN82 DC3 1080p DLP projector

Imerge

  • MS5000 'ultimate' media server

Lexicon

  • RV-5 integrated home cinema receiver

Living Control

  • Web tablet controller for multi-room entertainment
  • Studio6 1080p Media Server with 1.5TB RAID storage

Monitor Audio

  • 200 Series Directed Theatre in-ceiling speakers
  • Controlled Performance custom install speakers

Netstreams

  • High definition IP video distribution system
  • IP network loudspeakers

Planar

  • Four 1080p LCD TVs ranging from 37-inches to 52-inches in size

ReQuest

  • F series, N series and S series media servers

Speakercraft

  • Mode multi-room system with full iPod integration

TouchStone

  • Orb-shaped remote control

Vidikron

  • VP-6500VHD 65-inch plasma display
