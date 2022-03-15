Vi Games offer free to play titles in 10 different genres

Audio player loading…

Vodafone Idea has recently released a new gaming service in India in partnership with Nazara technologies. The service, being dubbed as Vi games, offers around 1400 games for both postpaid and prepaid customers.

The games are further subdivided into ten genres - casual, racing, sports, strategy, education, arcade, action, adventure, fun, and puzzle.

The major highlight here is that the titles offered by Vi Games include some from Disney movies and cartoons like Disney Kickoff, Ducktales Remastered, Disney Zootopia, Big Hero 6 Bot Fight, Castle of Illusion, etc.

Vi Games plan details

As of now, the Vi games are available in three different plans - free to play games, platinum tier, and a gold tier plan. As the name suggests, the free to play plan will have free games.

The Gold tier of the Vi Games will offer a library of 30 games available for Rs 50 for postpaid subscribers and Rs 56 for prepaid subscribers. The plan will be valid for 30 days.

The Platinum tier of the Vi Games will be available at a price of Rs 25 for the postpaid customer and Rs 26 for the prepaid customers. The free to play tier will offer 250 games in the Vi games application.

This step is the result of the inclinations of the Indian audience towards smartphone gaming. Smartphone games like COD Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India, and others have a large fan base in India. It will be interesting to see how Vi Games will make its place.

Furthermore, one thing that should be noted is the titles will have a tough time competing with free games available on the Google Play Store. In times when there are a plethora of free titles available on the Play Store to enjoy, Vi will have to do wonders with the offered games to attract users.

