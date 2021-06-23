Valorant Episode 3 Act I goes live - Here's all you need to know

Valorant just turned one and its new Episode 3 Act I is now live bringing a new agent along with new items and changes to the game. The new agent joining the fray this time around is Kay/o which is a machine.

The new update patch notes mention a lot of balancing changes to all the agents along with all the weapons. There is also an update to the competitive tuning in the game along with a bunch of bug fixes.

Valorant Episode 3 Act I: Details

The new agent Kay/o has been described as a machine of war built with the sole purpose of neutralizing radiants. His power to suppress enemy abilities and cripples his opponents' capacity to fight back.

This first special ability is a flash grenade, the second is a throwable knife that activates in an area of effect and suppresses any abilities in the area. The third one is a greande that explodes multiple times and does lethal damage near the center. His ultimate ability is call Null where he overloads with polarized radianite energy causing large energy pulses that suppress enemies.

On the agent updates, most agents have been balanced this time around with signature abilities now providing a minimum of one charge per round instead of accumulating each round. The biggest update comes to Astra because she is incredibly popular at higher levels of play. Other agents getting changes include Breach, Brimstone, Cypher, Jett, Killjoy, Omen, Phoenix, Raze, Reyna, Sage, Skye, Sova, Viper, and Yoru.

Riot is also fixing the prevalent run and gun meta, the accuracy of guns while running has been decreased. Riot has also fixed the accuracy increase when someone is hit by bullets and slowed down. Weapon deadzones and bullet tagging has been decreased.

There are changes to the competitive games meta as well and winning games will have more effect on the rank from now on. Besides this there are new performance updates as well.