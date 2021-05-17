Vaio Z launched in India: 11th gen i7, Iris Xe graphics, 1.06kg

Ever since its return to India, Vaio has been going strong with laptop launches . Now, it is entering the ultra-premium segment with the launch of the Vaio Z.

Silently announced right after the Vaio SE 14 and SX 14 unveiling , the Vaio Z is the most expensive offering from the company yet, after resuming operations in January of this year. Now available on Amazon, the Vaio Z has a price in India of Rs 3,52,990. It comes in a single Signature Black colourway. It comes with a 3-year warranty.

Vaio Z specs and features

The Vaio Z’s call to fame is its design. It is supposed to be the world’s first contoured carbon fibre laptop, allowing it to be significantly more durable yet lightweight than conventional metal laptops. With this, it manages to achieve a weight of 1.06 kg and a thickness of 12.2mm. Its hinge is capable of opening all the way up to 180-degrees. The entire machine has also gone through MIL-STD-810H certification.

Under the hood, the Vaio Z is powered by the latest 11th gen Intel Core i7-11375H processor with a maximum clock speed of 5GHz. That is paired with 2GB Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 2TB SSD with a read speed of 6 GB/s.

The display spans 14-inches and has a 4K resolution with HDR certification. Vaio says it designed a special that is meant to increase accuracy while reducing the stroke noise. The keys have a custom font along with backlighting. The battery is rated at 53Wh which should provide 10 hours of use on a single charge.

Other features include a physical webcam cover, Dolby Audio speakers, face recognition and fingerprint scanner for authentication, and Wi-Fi 6. As for ports, the Vaio Z has two Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB Type-C; one on either side), an HDMI port and a combo audio jack. Notably, there’s no full-sized USB Type-A port.