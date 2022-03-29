Upcoming Realme 9 phone will be the first phone with Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor

Audio player loading…

Realme is soon going to roll out a new smartphone, possibly Realme 9 4G, that will have unmatchable camera capabilities. We all knew that the rumours regarding a Realme smartphone with a 108MP primary sensor have been doing the rounds of the internet for a long time now.

In a recent development, it has been confirmed by Realme itself that a new smartphone from the Realme 9 series would bring 108MP ProLight Camera with Samsung ISOCELL HM6. The device is going to be the first one to ever get that Samsung sensor.

Realme is up for all sorts of experiments with the Realme 9 series. All of this started when the colour shift technology was introduced via Realme 9 Pro Plus. The colour of the rear panel of the smartphone changes when it is exposed to sunlight.

A report suggested that Realme's upcoming smartphone could be named as Realme 9 SuperZoom, considering what we are going to see in terms of camera. The same report mentioned that we could see a triple rear camera setup in the smartphone.

What will we see in the upcoming Realme device?

The Samsung ISOCELL sensor is based on the NonaPixel technology that offers high brightness to photographs. As claimed by the company, the 9Sum Pixel Binning helps absorb 123% more light which helps in clicking better photographs in low light. In addition, the feature also helps in improved colour reproduction resulting in two balanced and bright images.

Apart from that, the in-sensor Ultra Zoom technology used in the sensor made sure that the smartphone delivers high-resolution images. The smartphone will work on the HM6 sensor coupled with an algorithm to capture zoomed-in photographs with all the major and minor details.

Realme 9 4G expected specifications

Realme 9 4G could ship with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will operate on the Realme UI 3.0 based on the Android 12 operating system. The device might draw power from a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

