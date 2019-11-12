Best universal remotes 2019: from entry-level clickers to pro zappers

If you have a number of devices in your house, universal remotes bring efficiency, simplicity, and peace to your setup – they can take control of all the gadgetry you've got installed without breaking sweat and can be upgraded via their firmware to be compatible with anything you buy down the road.

Of course, like so many other things in life, there's more than just one option out there, and it can be hard to tell whether the cheap remotes out there will be good enough, or if you need to splash out on a $300 / £300 / AU$500 clicking machine. Buying things is hard, ok?

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday on their way, you may find a decent discount on one of these remotes – or, more importantly, some Black Friday TV deals to make sure you have a good television to point and click at.

But to help you from overspending on the best universal remotes, we've put together a complete guide for the gadget – what you need to know, how much you should spend, and which models we really like.

With the rise of voice-activated smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, the humble remote may have less of a role to play in the living room than it had in its heyday, but until voice controls are advanced enough to take over entirely, there's still plenty reason to palm the remote when you need it.

So, what is the best universal remote, and what makes it worthy of your hard-earned cash?

Best universal remotes FAQ: quick questions answered

Can universal remotes work on all TVs? Most of the time, yes. But it'll depend on the make and model of your remote and your TV. On the whole, your universal remote should work with all TVs made in the past ten years or so. But it's worth checking out the specific requirements of each before you buy one.

Best universal remotes

What is a universal remote?

To put it simply, universal remotes are just remote controls – exactly like the ones that come with your TV – but these devices are able to imitate the signals sent by your TV's original remote, AV receiver or other device.

If you're wondering why you should buy one, there are two key scenarios where they're ideal: either you've lost your original remote and are looking at a pricey replacement, or you're wanting to have fewer remote controls because your AV experience needs streamlining.

The best universal remotes are the perfect answer in both cases, and almost every universal remote uses infrared (or IR): the same signal protocol used by remote manufacturers as well.

Take a step up in price, and many mid-tier universal remotes boast companion apps and large databases that let you just select the TV or receiver you have on your mobile device: it's quicker, easier and less of a hassle to add new devices, in case your AV setup ever changes. These remotes will also be able to support a larger number of devices with the one remote, as well as set up custom activities that action several commands at once.

One remote activity, which you might call Watch TV, could turn on your cable box, audio receiver and TV, change the receiver to the right channel and switch your TV to the right HDMI input, for example. Another popular option is to turn all of your equipment off with a single press of a button, but it's really up to you how you configure your remote.

So, what is the best universal remote?

The best universal remotes

Best universal remote: Logitech Harmony Elite

For AV adepts and smart home aficionados, this is the best universal remote

Activities automate your routines

Compatible with loads of devices

Polished design and feel

Can't launch into most video apps

At $250 (£99, AU$449), the Logitech Harmony Elite obviously no small investment – and if you're not absolutely serious about the form and function of your home entertainment setup, then you needn't bother. But for anyone who wants one remote to control just about everything, you'd be hard-pressed to find anything that is both this functional and relatively easy to use out of the box.

If your setup is complex and you're seeking some automation in your routine, or you just can't stand the sight of a handful of differently-shaped remotes laying on your couch, then the Logitech Harmony Elite might be a luxury worth splashing out for. Despite the occasional hitch, it's a powerful universal remote that can wrangle your audio/visual madness, plus it looks and feels pretty good doing so.

The uptick in price is fully worth it for the number of devices that can be controlled with the one remote – 15 – compared to cheaper models that only support one.

Those after something even less pocket-draining for their universal remote should check out the Harmony 650, which has a display but no Harmony Hub support, and the Harmony 350, a basic £35/$38 remote that's a classic universal remote but can still combine the functions of eight remotes.

The low-cost One for All Essence can replace two remotes (Image credit: One For All)

Best on a budget: One For All Essence 4

Cheap and practical remote for controlling your devices

Affordable

Solidly built

Four devices only

Clumsy training mode

If you're wanting to save money when shopping for the best universal remote you'll want something like the One For All Essence (which is only available in the UK by the way). These remotes work by utilizing a pattern of button presses to program the remote, selecting the right set of instructions for your hardware.

Manufacturers like Panasonic and Sony have only ever used a couple different patterns of instructions over the last decade or so for most of their TVs, and that means you can just cycle through them until you find the set of instructions that lets you operate the television you're trying to use.

The Doro HandleEasy is as basic as universal remotes get

Best basic gadget: Doro HandleEasy

Simple inputs

Highly affordable

Limited functionality

Not premium feel

In the US, you'll also see a plethora of low-price remote controls to choose from. And if you're buying for an elderly relative, or want a super-simple remote that only covers the TV basics, then the Doro HandleEasy lets you change volume and channels – it's been around for years, but is a great lo-fi gadget without any added complications. It's very cheap, too!

The best universal remotes: phone options

If all of that preamble sounds too overwhelming, consider this: you might be holding the answer to your home entertainment solution in your hand right now.

That's because some phones will also function as universal remotes, although perhaps not the models you may think. They need to have a feature called an IR blaster, which enables them to transmit the same signals as a normal remote control.

These used to be somewhat common, but are now much rarer: current phones with an IR blaster include the Honor 9 and Huawei P20 Plus , and some Xiaomi phones have one too. The common thread is of course that these are Chinese companies.

The Honor 9 is one of the few new phones to have an IR blaster

The most recent mainstream phones to feature IR blasters were the LG G5 and LG V20, while the last flagship Samsungs with IR were the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, and those came out several years ago. These phones have apps that let you configure your own setup, with on-screen buttons for (almost) all your remotes' functions.

We know people who owned phones with IR blasters a few years ago, but who ended up spending a significant amount of cash on a universal remote, oblivious to their phone's abilities.

Have a phone with an IR blaster? You might want to check out a third-party remote control app like Peel or Sure, as these have a smarter interface than most of the built-in apps you'll come across.

The best universal remotes: consoles and smart homes

Logitech's Harmony Hub levels-up the abilities of universal remotes

Logitech Home Hub

Control those gaming consoles too

Xbox and PlayStation support

Works with Philips Hue

Pricey

Remotes are simpler

A weakness that the vast majority of universal remotes share is that they can't control most smart home devices, or indeed the Sony PlayStation 4 . This is because they use either Bluetooth, RF or Wi-Fi instead of our old friend infrared.

With that in mind you might not need a universal remote at all: instead, the answer might be to invest in a hub that supports these other standards, and right now you have two major options.

Logitech offers the best, and the most popular one – the Logitech Home Hub is compatible with Microsoft and Sony game consoles, and a wide range of smart home gadgets including Philips Hue lights. It connects to your home Wi-Fi network, and can be controlled either by a mobile app or one of Logitech's higher-end remotes if you prefer.

Using one of the Harmony series' tasty macro activities, you could therefore set the lighting level for movie night, as well as turning on your AV setup, with a single press on a button... welcome to the future.

Broadlink RM Pro

Cheap smart home remote – though without the gaming perks

Affordable

Mobile phone app

No PS4 support

No Xbox support

Elsewhere, the Broadlink RM and RM Pro are hubs that can control IR and RF (Pro model) devices through a mobile phone app. They're significantly cheaper than the Logitech Home Hub, although as they don't use Bluetooth you can't use them to control a Sony PS4 console.

That gives you another low-cost way to make up for the lack of an IR blaster.

Best universal remotes: voice control

One additional benefit of the Logitech Home Hub system is that you can already control it through Amazon's digital voice assistant Alexa.

If you have an Amazon Echo, or an Echo Dot, or any other product with Alexa built-in, you can add a Harmony skill to it: using this you can say something like "Alexa, tell Harmony to turn on the TV", and it'll do exactly that (we've tried it out as part of our research for this guide, and it works rather well).

You can now use your voice as a universal remote, with the right hardware

One day we'll be able to control everything over Wi-Fi, but until that day arrives, it's reassuring to see that universal remotes aren't content to become 'retro' gadgets – they’re actually keeping up with the times.