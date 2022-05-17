Uber provides EV ride option in select cities - It's named 'Comfort Electric'

Audio player loading…

At its product event, Uber announced plans for autonomous deliveries and also launched a new product called 'Comfort Electric' to get people to ride in electric vehicles.

It may be recalled that in 2020 Uber announced an $800 million investment to push for electrification. And last year, it unveiled a partnership with rental company Hertz to make up to 50,000 Teslas available for drivers to rent by 2023. Now, the cab-hailing app company is launching Comfort Electric in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, and Dubai, and customers can pick from a fleet of EVs that will feature Tesla Model 3s and Polestar 2s. The service will be launched in more cities soon.

Say “Yesla” to Tesla! Comfort Electric⚡️️—a shockingly cool, elevated experience. Request a premium EV to move sustainably and in style. Together we can be part of the climate solution. #GoGet https://t.co/7jbPvknph4 pic.twitter.com/yL0VkKnoWSMay 16, 2022 See more

"As part of Uber’s global commitment to becoming a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2040, we’re continuing to take steps to help you go electric. Last year, we announced a partnership with Hertz to make up to 50,000 Teslas available for drivers to rent by 2023. Now, with more electric vehicles on the road in the US than ever before, we’re excited to introduce Comfort Electric, our newest way for you to get around town in style and be a part of the climate solution," Uber said.

Currently, Uber also offers the Uber Green ride-hailing tier that connects riders with drivers operating hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles.

EV hub for drivers, too

(Image credit: Uber)

Along with this premium product Uber also launched a new EV Hub for drivers. "Helping earners go electric is core to our goal of becoming the cleanest mobility platform in the world. That’s why we’ve built an EV Hub in the Uber Driver app, a one-stop shop where they can get information and incentives to join the electric revolution, and even compare the cost of ownership of an EV with a non-EV."

Additionally, to make charging easier for drivers, Uber is adding a Charging Map directly to the Driver app to show them where the nearest EV chargers are located, what the charging speeds are, and navigation to get there.

And as part of autonomous delivery announcements, Uber unveiled two autonomous delivery programs in Los Angeles. One, using sidewalk robots from Serve Robotics, Uber will offer short-range deliveries. The other service, using electric autonomous cars made by Motional, will make other deliveries. "These pilots mark our continued work to bring safe, reliable, and affordable autonomous technology to merchants and consumers everywhere," it said.