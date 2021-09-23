Two affordable Redmi phones tipped to launch in India soon

Xiaomi's affordable phones under the Redmi lineup are probably one of the key reasons behind its success. Most of the Redmi phones sell like hot cakes which is probably one of the key contributors in Xiaomi becoming the leading smartphone maker by volume.

The company had launched a series of devices under the Redmi 9 lineup last year and while it has already introduced the Redmi 10 series in the country - it is now being reported that a couple of new phones will be added to the Redmi 9 lineup soon.

According to a report by MySmartPrice , the Redmi 9 Activ and Redmi 9A Sport are expected to be the variants of the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A phones that are already selling in the country for almost a year.

Redmi 9 Activ and Redmi 9A Sport specs (expected)

The report says that the Redmi 9 Active could come equipped with an Helio G35 chipset. It may have a couple of memory and storage variants - including 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

The phone is expected to use the Redmi 9 Prime platform and may come with a 6.53-inch HD+ display and a 5000 mAh battery pack to power it. As for the cameras, the phone is expected to come with a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor. A physical fingerprint sensor could also be located at the rear panel of the phone.

The Redmi 9 Sport, on the other hand, could come with features similar to the Redmi 9 smartphone and may have a 5000 mAh battery pack, MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. It is expected to come in a couple of variants – 2GB/32GB, and 3GB/32GB and a Metallic Blue colour option.

Though the launch date is not clear as of now, the report says that these two entry-level smartphones could be introduced in the market soon. While it is understandable that Xiaomi wants to re-launch a couple of old and affordable phones for the entry-level segment to compete with Jio’s budget phone, it would’ve been helpful if the company used a unique branding for these devices to avoid any confusion with the Redmi 10 series. That said, we will have to wait for the official launch for more clarification.

