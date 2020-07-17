Twitter’s new API brings new features, will be developer friendly

After having a busy day at work, Twitter while looking ahead has announced that it will roll out a new version of its developer API that is built from scratch and will include a lot of missing features. The Twitter API v2, as it is being called, has been redone from ground up for the first time since 2012.

Among the key highlights of the new API would be the reintroduction of some old yet important features that were removed, add missing features like conversation threading, poll results in tweets, pinned tweets, spam filtering and more. It will offer more benefits to developers allowing them to bring additional functionalities to the social media platform.

To recall, last time when Twitter made some changes to its API, a lot of third-party features were removed drawing vociferous criticism from the developer community. This decision resulted in various apps shutting down since they were rendered useless. However, all of this is set to change soon.

The new API has been designed so that it allows Twitter to add new functionalities faster than ever before. Twitter has now stated that the new API will be easier to use and will replace the existing tiers - Standard, Academic Research, and Business, with product tracks that are designed keeping different use cases in the mind.

The Standard track will be available starting today with the Academic Research, and Business will arrive soon. While the company hasn’t specified the cost, Twitter will make it easy for the developers to switch between different tracks and has spoken to developers to understand how the current pricing structure limited researchers and experimental builds.