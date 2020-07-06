Twitter to launch 'co-Fleets'

Twitter recently launched Fleets, its version of (Instagram) Stories.

The feature is still not rolled out in many countries. Even in the countries where Fleets has been unveiled, not all users have got it.

But, as it happens, Twitter seems to be taking Fleets to its next iteration, both in terms of usage and also user interface (something which Twitter hardly dabbles in.)

It is apparently planning Collborative Fleets.

According to a screenshot shared by a twitter user Amrith Shanbhag (@amrith), Twitter is planning introduce collaborative fleets, or as the user put it, "co-fleets".

Under Collaborative Fleets, two merged Fleets would be available by two different users. A double bubble would appear indicating that it is a Collaborate Fleet. Once you tap on it, you’ll see what is inside.

In this way, users can post a conversation as a Fleet or share their thoughts on one subject. Users also have the option to reply via DMs to these Fleets.

Instagram, of course, does have co-streaming, which produces a similar effect in the Stories bar.

Twitter is working on ‘co-fleets’ where you can have ephemeral conversations with anyone 💬👀 pic.twitter.com/LQHSr2YGRPJuly 1, 2020

Fleets are here to stay

There is very little official information regarding Co-Fleets. But it is speculated that it would promote sharing stories, interviews, real-time events, conversation, gifs, and a lot more.

However, SocialMediaToday, has put out a statement from Twitter saying: "We are testing something new for some people using Fleets in Brazil so they can Fleet with another account and everyone can see their conversation for 24 hours. We are trying this to understand how people might use this new way of having conversations in Fleets, as part of our bigger efforts to better serve the public conversation and encourage people to share fleeting thoughts."

But that's not all. Or so it seems.

Tweak in User Interface

Twitter is working on text colors for Fleets, new UI that looks like the other app, and showing username below the Fleets list pic.twitter.com/lSdDwYsloYJuly 3, 2020

Twitter is also working on new making the Fleet composer that looks more like a Camera UI, with tabs of Text, Camera Roll, Capture and Video pic.twitter.com/Y43WIUF9FGJuly 3, 2020

Twitter has also been found to be working on the user interface of Fleets. Text Colors like the one on Stories is one of the new options.

The new UI will also include tabs such as Text, Camera Roll, Capture, and Video, making it more camera-friendly, and also like traditional Stories, as per twitter tipster @wongmjane.

Fleets, as of now is rolled out to users in Brazil, Italy, India and the most recent addition, South Korea.

Besides this, Twitter has rolled out a variety a features recently.

After Fleets it had another feature that prompted users to read the story before retweeting it. Twitter then was said to test out a feature to allow users to respond with emojis on the regular timeline. Then it was audio tweets for iOS users. Twitter also released a new list search option to all users to help them discover new lists and add them to their feed.

So, it's all happening on the Twitter front.