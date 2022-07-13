Truecaller launches voice-based app Open Doors - Its India team had a hand in it

Audio player loading…

You may think that the real-time audio chat market is already choc-a-block. But the communications platform Truecaller thinks there's room for one more. It has unveiled a new app for private audio conversations. Named Open Doors, the app is a result of development work from its teams in India and Stockholm.

Truecaller is positioning Open Doors 'fun, impromptu, global private conversations'. The free app, which will be avilable globally (except China and Russia) on Google Play Store & Apple App Store, works seamlessly across both platforms.

"Our new app Open Doors was born out of a simple question - how can we help people make new connections without being intrusive? And this is what we want to do: to bridge the world using the most natural form of communication, our voices," said Nami Zarringhalam, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder of Truecaller.

How to get Open Doors on your phone

(Image credit: Truecaller)

Existing Truecaller users can sign in to Open Doors with just one tap. For non-Truecaller users, their respective phone numbers will be verified using a missed call or OTP.

The app needs two permissions: Contacts, so that users can share Open Doors, or connect with people in their contacts list who also have Open Doors, and phone permission, which is needed to have audio conversations. Participants in a conversation cannot see each other's phone number. Users can join conversations when they get a notification or by clicking on a link they get. There is no limit to how many people join the conversation.

"As a user of Open Doors, you are in complete control at all times. You can start a conversation and leave at will," Truecaller said. At launch, the app interface will be available in English, Hindi, Spanish, Latin and French, with more languages to be added later on user demand.

The conversations are real-time and moderated only by the community, just like Truecaller. They are not stored anywhere and neither can someone listen in without the users knowing, the company claimed.

Based on user feedback, Truecaller intends adding more features to Open Doors. Truecaller is said to have more 300 million active users, and it wants to tap into that and build up the numbers for Open Doors.