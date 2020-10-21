TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 4100 launched in India

When it comes to smartwatches , Android smartphone owners have a lot more options than iPhones. Mobvoi’s new TicWatch Pro 3 has been launched in India, acting as another offering for those looking for a Wear OS device.

The Beijing-based startup has often offered the best of Wear OS at competitive prices. With the new TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch, it takes the crown for the first wearable to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform , bringing much-needed improvements to the performance and efficiency.

TicWatch 3 Pro specs and features

The chipset is the biggest talking point as it implements a 12nm quad-core design to finally match the Apple Watch. Combined with the generous 1GB of RAM, the TicWatch Pro 3 is one of the smoothest Wear OS watches currently available. Moreover, the efficient architecture also enables it to have almost three days of battery life on a single charge - twice of what other smartwatches offer.

If that isn’t enough, the watch also comes with an innovative second FSTN always-on display which consumes close to no power, allowing it to achieve 45 days of battery life in the Essential mode. The primary display is a 1.4-inch Retina AMOLED panel with a resolution of 454 x 454. While the battery gets a bump up to 557mAh, it is sleeker than its predecessor and weighs just 42 grams. It is available in a single Shadow Black finish with a replaceable 22mm silicone strap with orange stitching.

Along with all the features brought by Wear OS, the TicWatch Pro 3 also has NFC functionality and Google Assistant onboard. Its proprietary suite of apps can monitor heart rate, track sleep and also measure more than 10 workouts including swimming, cycling, aerobics, etc. New features such as TicOxygen (blood saturation levels), TicZen (Heart Rate Variability), TicBreathe (breathing exercises) and TicHearing (environmental noise measurement) also make the cut.

TicWatch 3 Pro price in India

The TicWatch 3 Pro GPS is now available for purchase on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 27,999. Post the festive season, the price will go up to Rs 29,999.