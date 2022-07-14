This Xiaomi new smart speaker can control non-smart devices too

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi has added a new smart speaker to its lineup of products in India. The Xiaomi Smart Speaker IR Control looks somewhat similar to its first-gen smart speaker; however, it has a large LED clock and a built-in IT blaster that can help users voice-control non-smart appliances in their homes.

The new smart speaker launched without much fan-fare is available to purchase via Xiaomi’s official website (opens in new tab) for Rs. 4,999. In comparison, the first-gen smart speaker from Xiaomi retails at Rs. 3,999 in the country.

As of now, we are not sure if the speaker will be available on any other e-commerce platform, however, since Amazon is hosting a Prime Day Sale soon, we might see this listed on Amazon shortly.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The new Xiaomi Smart Speaker IR Control has a large LED digital clock display. This is a handy update in terms of design as it can double up as a desk clock as well. According to the description on the website, the clock is able to adjust the brightness automatically to the light in the room and also has a DND mode to completely hide the time while you’re sleeping at night.

Going by what we see on Xioami’s website, this speaker comes with a 1.5-inch full-range speaker and a couple of far-field microphones with voice wake-up support. Moreover, the speaker can be paired with another similar speaker to produce stereo sound.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

It also has four physical buttons on the top to control the volume, mute the mic and change the track. However, the most important trick on this speaker is its IR blaster which can help you control any dumb electronic appliance at your home that can be operated by an IR remote.

All you need to do is pair the device with your smart speaker via the bundled application and once that’s done you need to just tell the speaker to turn the device on or off or even control the temperature of your non-smart AC.

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker IR Control also comes with a Chromecast built-in which allows users to cast media to other supported devices. Since it comes with Google Assistant built-in you can also ask the speaker to control your already smart devices or schedule an alert as you’d do with any regular smart speaker.