This is Philips' latest mixer grinder that's compact & powerful - It costs Rs 9595

Philips Domestic Appliances India Ltd has today launched the HL7703 mixer grinder at Rs 9595. It will be available on Philips Domestic Appliances e-store and in retail outlets.

Featuring a 1000W motor, the new mixer grinder, says Philips, offers the perfect grinding experience in 90 seconds, with higher grinding and blending efficiency. The mixer grinder would also ensure that there are minimum lumps and a uniform texture, says Philips.

To achieve this, the Philips HL7703 comes with a high precision blade design which not only aids in the fine grinding of masalas, blending of shakes and smoothies, but can also help extract almond or coconut milk. What's more, the mixer grinder comes with three stainless steel jars and one polycarbonate jar with a fruit filter.

Other notable features

(Image credit: Philips Domestic Appliances)

Other features of the HL7703 mixer grinder include strong suction feet for better hold on the platform, negligible residue after grinding the toughest ingredients like haldi and a 2+2-year product warranty.

Commenting on the launch, Gulbahar Taurani, MD and CEO, Philips Domestic Appliances (India Subcontinent), said, “At Philips Domestic Appliances, we understand that consumers are looking for quicker and efficient solutions to meet their day-to-day needs, and the new Philips HL7703 mixer grinder, equipped with a heavy-duty 1000W motor guarantees faster grinding and finer blending in just 90 seconds."

"With this launch, we aim to expand and further strengthen our mixer grinder portfolio and provide differentiated offerings to our consumers,” he added.