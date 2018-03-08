The Vivo V9 will have an iPhone-X-like notch

The Vivo V9 will be following the lead of other smartphone manufacturers by sporting an iPhone-X like notch. Other phones that embody this feature are the LG G7, OnePlus 6, Huawei P20, and Asus Zenfone 5.

The phone will even have a “Full-View” display. This feature was also in Vivo’s APEX smartphone featured at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, which has the world’s highest screen-to-body ratio, and has now released in China.

The APEX has a pop-up selfie camera and runs on the Snapdragon 845 chipset. Vivo hasn’t provided any information on how much it will cost but mass production should begin sometime during Q3 this year.

The Vivo V7 came to India late last year at a price point of Rs 18,990 and had the same 24MP front camera.

Vivo is scheduled to launch its new smartphone, the Vivo V9, on 27 March. The phone is expected to cost around Rs 25,000 and will have a dual rear camera with a 24MP front camera. This will be the first smartphone that will be launched in India by Vivo this year.