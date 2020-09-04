The Redmi Note 10 series could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity

Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi Note 10 series might just have been spotted in China clearing regulatory approvals, revealing key specifications of the next members in the popular budget series.

The successor to the popular Redmi Note 9 series is, the Redmi 10 series is expected to launch in China soon. According to a post by Digital Chat Station on the Chinese microblogging platform, Weibo, the new Redmi series device with “M2007J22C” model number has received network approval. The tipster also suggested that this might be a Redmi Note 10 series device.

(Image credit: Future)

The screenshot attached also shows that the device will come with support for 5G network in addition to 4G LTE connectivity. This also means that this will be the first Redmi Note series device to come with 5G support and we can thereby also expect a slight price jump in the Note series.

The tipster further suggests that the Note 10 series will most likely be powered by the MT6853V/TNZA and the MT6875 chipsets which are the model numbers of the MediaTek Dimensity 720 and Dimensity 820 5G chipsets respectively. The Redmi Note 10 could be powered by the Dimensity 720 SoC and the Redmi Note 10 Pro might feature Dimensity 820. The same chipset is present on the Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro which were unveiled in China a few months ago.

Further, previous reports also suggest that the device will come with up to 8GB of RAM and will run on Android 10 OS which will most likely be on MIUI 12 skin. The Redmi Note 10 is expected to pack in a 48MP triple rear camera set up with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to come with a 48MP quad-camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto, and a 2MP depth sensor. Both the devices are expected to have 6.57-inch AMOLED screens and will offer up to 256GB of internal storage.

With MediaTek Dimnesity, the Redmi Note 10 is likely to get a big performance leap compared to the MediaTek G85 SoC. MediaTek is yet to enter the non-Chinese market with the Dimesnity series, so it will be interesting to see if the SoC changes in other markets.