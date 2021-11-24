The iPhone can't be your Driver’s license until 2022 - here's why

Given the struggles that travellers in India were going through with physical copies of documents that prove their identity at checkpoints in Airports and train stations, the report about Apple announcing that iPhones could become the vault storing digital identity was seen as great news.

The federal government did launch the DigiLocker app as an option for users to download and save important documents such as driving license, Aadhar Card, PAN Card and vehicle registration among other things. However, security concerns soon took people away from the app, which in any case wasn't always accepted by the agencies doing the security checks.

The announcement from Apple came in September that it would allow residents of a few states in the US to store their state ID and drivers’ license on the Wallet app in their Apple devices. This would help the users to show digital IDs instantly whenever required. However, it seems that the rollout of this feature has hit a roadblock and may only be made available to the public early next year.

A report by Macrumors , citing the recently updated Apple website as the source of this information, states that Apple hasn’t provided any specific release date yet and also notes that the feature hasn’t been activated in the latest iOS 15.2 Beta which was released on November 16.

This feature was first introduced at WWDC 2021 and was initially expected to be made available to the residents of Arizona and Georgia followed by Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah. The company has reportedly been in touch with various state governments to ensure a seamless nationwide rollout. That said, there is no specific reason mentioned behind this delay.

According to Apple, TSA security checkpoints at select Airports across the country will be among the first places where users will be able to flash their IDs stored on the Wallet app. The best part about this feature is that once the IDs are added to the wallet, users only need to tap their iPhone or Watch on the identity reader device. It eliminates the need to pull out the physical ID or handing over the iPhone/Watch to security personnel.

That said, Apple has been in touch with the state governments to add other ID documents to the Wallet app which can be used otherwise as well. For example, the age verification documents can be helpful at the bars or ID verification can come in handy at traffic stops.

Keeping privacy concerns aside, several smartphone makers and national governments have come up with solutions that help users to carry their ID documents digitally on their phones. However, this isn't a foolproof solution as it requires users to pull out the ID document and handover the device to the security personnel.

Thus, the process isn't exactly contact less, though it does help by people not having to carry hard copies of multiple ID documents in their wallets. It is also easily implementable and doesn't require any external hardware installation to verify the authenticity of the document.

One the other hand, the solution that Apple plans to offer takes contact less verification to the next level. Here users aren't required to hand over the device - be it the phone or the watch and all they need to do is to tap on the designated reader.

And while Apple's solution is more secure out of the two, it is slightly difficult to implement as well and requires deeper co-ordination between various government agencies - which might be the reason behind this delay as well.

Upcoming phone launches in India for November 2021: Specs, launch date, and price

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!