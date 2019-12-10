The best earbuds of 2019 are less than £50 in outstanding Amazon deal

A great pair of earphones are essential if you like to listen to your music on the go, whether that's during your commute or on your morning jog – and the best earbuds of 2019 are now cheaper than ever thanks to a fantastic Amazon deal.

You can now buy the 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones for just £47 – that's an incredible £43 price cut and a saving of nearly 50%. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones prices in your region.)

Today's best earbud deals

1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones: £89.99 £46.99 at Amazon

These are the best earphones you can buy in 2019, and they're nearly half price in this brilliant Amazon deal – with excellent sound and a sleek design, the 1MORE Triple Drivers are a great choice. Note – this deal is only available for the silver model, as the gold version is sold out. View Deal

1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones: £114 £96.19 at Amazon

You can also get a great deal on the Triple Driver's premium sibling. As you can probably guess, the 1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones have an extra driver for more powerful audio, and they're currently discounted by 15% at Amazon.

The 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones are our top wired earbuds of 2019, thanks to their lush sound quality and excellent build. Despite their low price, they look and sound like a premium pair of earphones, making them fantastic value for money – that's why we awarded them a full five stars in our review.

Now at their lowest price ever, they represent outrageously good value – we can't stress just how good this deal is.

This deal comes at a great time; after all, Christmas is just around the corner, and these brilliant little earbuds would make an awesome present for any music lover who likes the sleek form factor of in-ear headphones.

It's worth bearing in mind that these buds have a 3.5mm jack, so won't be compatible with smartphones that use USB-C or lightning ports for audio devices – check out our best wireless earbuds and best true wireless earbuds for jack-free solutions.

