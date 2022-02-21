Tecno brings 90Hz refresh rate to entry-level smartphone with Spark 8C

Audio player loading…

Tecno, in the hope of capturing the budget smartphone segment in the Indian market, has been launching smartphones continuously with decent specifications. The brand is back with another budget smartphone named Tecno Spark 8C that was previously launched in Nigeria in January.

For starters, like another budget entry-level smartphone, this device by Tecno has a powerful battery and a huge display. Additionally, the brand has offered an appropriate RAM capacity along with a dual rear camera setup and a basic level front camera in the device.

Tecno Spark 8C pricing and availability

Tecno Spark 8C is launched in India at a price of Rs 7,499 for the 3GB variant along with 32GB internal storage. The smartphone will go on sale starting from February 24, and the device will be exclusively available at Amazon India. The smartphone is being shipped in four different colours, including Magnet Black, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, and Diamond Grey.

Tecno Spark 8C specifications

Tecno Spark 8C comes equipped with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T606 processor and Mali G57 GPU.

The smartphone packs 3GB RAM paired with 64GB internal storage. The best part about the smartphone is that it also has a 3GB virtual RAM. The device is based on the Android 11 operating system with HiOS 7.6 on top.

The Tecno Spark 8C sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary shooter and AI shooter. The smartphone rocks an 8MP selfie shooter for capturing selfies and attending video calls. The Tecno Spark 8C is powered by a 5000mAh battery for durable performance. It also has an IPX2 splash-resistant rating.

