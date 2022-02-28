Tech Mahindra forays into metaverse, NTF business - Launches TechMVerse

Audio player loading…

The metaverse bug has started biting Indian companies, too. Just the other day, Infosys launched its 'metaverse foundry'. Today, another leading Indian IT player Tech Mahindra announced the launch of TechMVerse, its new division to tap the opportunities in this emerging field. As part of its foray, the company would also train around 1,000 employees to handle metaverse projects.

The new division would typically deliver interactive and immersive experiences in the metaverse. Tech Mahindra would make use of the opportunities presented by the metaverse through DealerVerse - metaverse-based car dealership, Middlemist - NFT marketplace, MetaBank – a virtual bank and gaming centre.

To offer digital collectibles on Mahindra & Mahindra's vehicles

Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer C P Gurnani told a press conference today: "TechMVerse will offer immersive digital and professional experience services around design, content and low code plug-in systems. It will enable businesses to use Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Blockchain platforms, while also aligning the metaverse strategy with Tech Mahindra’s digital ESG goals."

Tech Mahindra will fall back on its ability in AI, Blockchain, 5G, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Quantum Computing to build B2B use cases across sectors.

Tech Mahindra is also collaborating with its parent automobile company, Mahindra & Mahindra, to offer exclusive digital collectibles, starting with a series based on one of the most iconic brands from the latter’s stable. These collectibles will be listed, minted, and offered for sale through Tech Mahindra’s industry-leading NFT Marketplace platform.

Metaverse is a fast-evolving digital environment where individuals can interact with each other in a 3D virtual space. As the global Metaverse revenue opportunity could approach $800 billion in 2024, companies like Tech Mahindra are gearing up to harness its power. Tech Mahindra is $5.1 billion enterprise employing 145,000+ professionals across 90 countries.

