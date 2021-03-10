TCL launches first Android 11 powered smart LED TVs and connected ACs in India

TCL, the consumer electronics company, has announced the launch of a couple of new products in India. These products include a range of new Android-powered smart TVs and a connected Air Conditioner.

The TCL P725 - 65” variant boasts a 4K resolution and was first announced at the digitally held CES 2021 earlier this year before making its way to the country. Apart from the latest operating system, it also comes with a detachable camera to allow users to make video calls sitting right in your drawing-room.

The new TCL Ocarina AC was also unveiled first during the CES 2021 and can be controlled via TCL Home App and even using voice command for Google Assistant or Alexa.

TCL P725 and Ocarina AC price in India and availability

The price of the TCL P725 range in India starts at Rs. 41,990 and goes all the way up to Rs. 89,990 for the 65” variants. As a launch offer, the TV comes with 3 years extended warranty. The company has chosen to only make the 65-inch variant for retail and information about the other variants will be released at a later date. The pricing of all the variants of the P725 series can be found below.

Variant Price 43-inch Rs. 41,990 50-inch Rs. 56,990 55-inch Rs. 62,990 65-inch Rs. 89,990

The Ocarina AC is available in three different capacities - 1/1.5/2 tons. The company has only revealed the pricing of the base variant i.e. 1 ton and it is available to purchase exclusively from TCL’s official online store for Rs. 33,990. Information around the pricing and availability of the rest of the variants has been withheld at the moment.

TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV features and specifications

The TCL P725 is India’s first TV to run on Android TV 11 out of the box. This 65-inch TV boasts 4K resolution and comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support as well. This helps in offering immersive viewing and audio experience while enjoying the TV.

Since the TV runs on Android 11 out of the box, it supports downloading applications from the Play Store providing users access to over 700,000 web shows and movies apart from over 7000 applications. It also has Chromecast built in to allow wireless streaming of content from your phone.

The TVs come with AiPQ Engine and MEMC (Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation) for an immersive viewing experience. Interestingly, TCL is bundling a detachable web camera with the TV to let users make video calls using Google Duo or any other compatible video calling application. This camera can be detached in case not required and even comes with a sliding cover to ensure privacy.

The TCL P725 comes with TCL Channel 3.0 interface, which will showcase content from different platforms, including Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, MX Player, Docubay, Epic On, and more. It even has Google Assistant built-in that lets you control the TV using voice commands.

In terms of connectivity, the TVs ship with two USB ports, and three HDMI ports. They even support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

TCL Ocarina Smart AC features and specifications

Apart from the TV, TCL has also announced the Ocarina line of smart ACs that feature connectivity via a mobile app and can be controlled through voice commands. Its key features include Gentle Breeze, B.I.G Care and UVC Sterilization Pro that has, according to the brand, bacteria eliminating rate of more than 98.66%.

