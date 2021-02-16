Best smartphones with high refresh rate displays under Rs 25,000

When it comes to smartphones, a poor display can spoil the party like nothing else. Hence, apart from a battery technology, Display is the next frontier where most brands are innovating. From trying out phones with new form factors including foldable to additional displays, the overall display tech has improved leaps and bounds in the last year or so.

One of the key parameters that help you improve the overall user experience is the presence of a higher refresh rate. For years, we’ve had smartphones with displays maxed at 60Hz refresh rate, but with the innovation at the graphics and gaming end, we need displays that can offer a fluid gaming experience.

And as it happens, when there is an ample amount of innovation, the technology gets affordable, resulting in it getting democratized. Similarly displays with higher refresh rates were once a feature that could only be found in flagship phones, are now powering phones in affordable price segments too.

Hence today, let us probably list out a few affordable phones (under Rs. 25,000) with higher refresh rates:

Realme 7 series

Realme is the only company that has brought phones with displays boasting a refresh rate of 90Hz to an extremely affordable price bracket. The Realme 7 series starts at Rs. 11,999 with the Realme 7i and goes all the way up to Rs. 21,000 with the Realme 7 Pro. Though these phones come with different hardware specifications, a 90Hz display is a common factor in this series.

These Realme 7 series phones can be bought from Flipkart and come in a variety of combinations based on processor, memory, storage and camera configuration.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Another one of Realme’s budget offerings that boasts a 90Hz display. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro was launched back in September 2020 and is slated to get a successor soon. However, at a starting price of Rs. 13,999, the Narzo 20 Pro offers a handy deal for someone who wants to feel the experience of a fluid display. It also can be a compelling reason for someone who is looking to buy a mid-ranger anyways but instead of going for a mundane 60Hz display, opting for a phone with 90Hz refresh rate makes more sense.

Poco X3

If you’re looking for a complete package of a phone that includes – a more than decent camera performance, a capable camera setup, a massive battery pack, a powerful enough processor to run most games effortlessly, has a display with high refresh rate and is still under a budget.

Unlike the Realme devices, the Poco X3 comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and is an ideal device for gaming, if you can discount the bulk thanks to the massive 6000 mAh battery pack.

That said, the Poco X3 is available for Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It is rumoured that the amped-up variant of Poco X3, the Poco X3 Pro is slated to launch in India soon, however, it is expected to be priced way more than the vanilla variant.

Mi 10i

For the sheer value for your money that the Mi 10i offers, it can virtually stage a protest to be added to any damn smartphone list. Jokes apart, the Mi 10i has checked in almost all boxes when it comes to an affordable flagship phone. Like the Poco X3, the M10i also comes with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. Coupled with Octa-core Snapdragon 750G, the Mi 10i is the cheapest 5G phone in the country to have a display refresh rate higher than 60Hz.

Apart from an attractive design, it also comes with a quad-camera setup with the primary 108-mp sensor, another first in this price range.

Unlike all other devices mentioned in the list, the Mi 10i retails online on Amazon and the pricing starts at Rs. 21,999. We won't even consider the 64GB variant since it has been over a month since the phone was introduced in India, but the company has chosen to remain silent on its availability.

Summing it up

While a display with a higher refresh rate offers better graphics and gaming experience, the biggest con associated with such displays is battery drain. Hence, when choosing a phone with a refresh rate higher than 60, always prefer the ones that come with a variable refresh rate where the processor controls the refresh rate required based on the content being consumed.

