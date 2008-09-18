Toshiba enters netbook market with NB100

Toshiba has left it pretty late to enter the already burgeoning netbook market, but the company has certainly come up with a stylish addition.

The NB100 houses a 8.9-inch widescreen TruBrite display (1024 x 600), up to 1GB RAM and up to 120GB hard drive storage.

There's also Wi-Fi connectivity – obviously as it is a netbook – three USB ports and it even acts as a charger for your MP3 player and the like, thanks to the Sleep-and-Charge technology.

Colour option

The netbook is available in three colours: Cosmic Black, Champagne Gold and Bright Silver, and the whole thing weighs in at just under a kilo.

The computer ships with either Ubuntu 8.04 or Windows XP Home Edition. No prices yet, but the NB100 will be in shops this October.