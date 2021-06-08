Syska Bolt SW200 smartwatch launched in India for Rs 2,499

Syska, a homegrown brand that is popular for its home appliances and lighting has announced an affordable smartwatch in India. The newly launched Syska Bolt SW200 is priced low and is packed with a good set of features for the price.

The Syska Bolt SW200 is the brand’s second smartwatch in India after the Syska Bolt SW100. The new Bolt SW200 has a better display, more sports mode, better design, and a touch screen display.

Syska Bolt SW200 price in India and availability

The Syska Bolt SW200 is priced at Rs 2,499 and will go on sale in India starting June 11. The smartwatch will be available in Black, Blue, and Green colourways and will be sold on Flipkart. Check out Syska Bolt SW200 on FlipkartView Deal

Syska Bolt SW200 features and specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Unlike the last-gen, the Syska Bolt SW200 is a circular smartwatch with a round dial made up of metal alloy. It has a 1.28-inch IPS LCD touch screen display with a resolution of 240 by 240 pixels. In terms of sensors, you get an accelerometer and PPG heart rate monitor to track your step activities and vitals.

The smartwatch also supports over 100 watch faces which can be accessed via the companion Syska Fit Bolt mobile application. The Syska Bolt SW200 is capable of measuring blood-oxygen levels as well thanks to the SpO2 monitor. Apart from the aforementioned health features, the wearable is also capable of tracking ten sports modes which include running, walking, hiking, cycling, swimming, elliptical, yoga, cricket, badminton, and basketball. Additionally, it can also track female health.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Just like many other cheap smartwatches, you get the usual slew of features including smart notifications from the phone, weather report, water drinking reminder, music and camera control, call notifications, sleep tracking, and Sedentary alerts. A notable feature comes in the name of hand sanitization reminder which will push a notification to keep your hands sanitized regularly.

Lastly, in terms of battery life, the Syska Bolt SW200 is rated to last up to 10 days on a single charge. The watch can be changed with the included magnetic cable. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 and IP68 water and dust resistant rating.

