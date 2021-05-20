Sony PlayStation 5 launch orders cancelled by Croma will get priority

The Sony PlayStation 5 launch saw quite a bit of drama with stores like Reliance, Croma and Flipkart cancelling some of their pre-orders. But it seems like Croma wants to do good by the people who had their orders cancelled and will prioritize them.

IGN India reported that Croma has put up an Instagram post that acknowledges the demand for the PS5 and those that pre-booked a PS5 on Croma and could not get their hands on one, would be prioritized.

It asks users to DM them a copy of the invoice of the cancelled prebooking and it "would see what they can do". Employees of the company are apparently calling up people whose orders were cancelled and asking them is they still want a PS5. If they do, the company is generating a payment link for Rs 49,990 which is being sent to the customer's email.

This follows the saga of the cancelled PS5 orders on not just Croma, but Reliance Digital and Flipkart. But there is no news of the other two companies doing anything similar yet.

The second restock which happened this week saw the console selling out within minutes again. And since then there have been reports that the next PS5 restock is set to happen in June.

The restock in May was the second large scale restock after that barring some small quantities of consoles being sold on some of the retailers sporadically. Reports claimed, that the stocks of PS5 that landed in India in April were not all made available during the May restock. Some of the stocks were apparently reserved to be made available at a later date due to the coronavirus second wave that has gripped the country.

June will see a bulkier restock compared to the previous one, because apparently Sony does not want bad publicity regarding the release of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart which is a PS5 exclusive without sufficient consoles to play the game on.