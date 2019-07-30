Sony launches it's premium Master Series A9G Bravia OLED TV in India

Sony has announced its flagship 4K OLED Master series range of televisions in India. Sony A9G Bravia Android TV will be available in 55-inch (KD- 55A9G) and 65-inch (KD- 65A9G) sizes. Prices of the two televisions start at Rs 2,69,900 for the 55-inch model and Rs 3,69,900 for the 65-inch variant.

Alongside the A9G, Sony also launched the A8G series which is also available in two sizes- 55-inch and 65-inch. It starts at Rs 2,19,900 and tops up at Rs 3,19,900 for the 65-inch model.

Sony A9G Bravia features

Being a flagship TV from the house of Sony, the A9G is powered by the X1 Ultimate picture processor which controls over 8-million pixels on the panel. The television supports Pixel Contrast Booster for more precise colour reproduction and superior picture quality that the company is known all around the world for. The A9G is also capable of scaling up SD and HD content upto 4K, thanks to the X1 Ultimate processor.

The A9G comes fitted with Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology which consists of two actuators and two subwoofers channeling sound directly through the screen for a multi-dimensional audio experience. Sony says that the audio output is improved over its predecessor. The TV can also be used as a center speaker in case you are looking for a 2.1 setup with more immersive audio experience.

The TV features a special Netflix calibrated mode which calibrates brightness, colour and HDR details to match the original picture quality as was intended by the creators of Netflix Originals.

Additionally, the A9G supports Dolby Vision and has an eARC HDMI port for Atmos supported audio devices.

The A9G runs on Sony's version of Android TV and supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar among others. It also comes loaded with Google Assistant which allows users to control the TV just by voice commands, but what's interesting is that you an talk directly to the TV instead of a remote. Furthermore, the TV can be paired to a Google Home or Amazon Echo device and also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

The Sony A9G Bravia will be available in Sony stores and partner stores from August 1.