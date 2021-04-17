Sony introduces FE 50mm F1.2 G Master Lens for Alpha series cameras in India

Sony has launched its brightest Alpha series lens 50mm f/1.2 G Master in India. This new prime lens offers a maximum of F1.2 aperture which combines an impressive shallow depth of field with incredible light gathering capabilities, allowing for faster shutter speeds and lower ISO in low light settings, making it ideal for portraits, wedding photography, video and more.

The 50mm lens is an essential addition for most camera bags as it comes closest at offering a similar field of view as the human eye. This lens which has been specifically made for full-frame flagships like the Sony A7R IV and Sony A1 is a premium one.

Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM: Specs and features

The FE 50mm F1.2 GM features the latest optics, including three XA (extreme aspherical) lens elements, that contribute to high resolution across the entire image and is maintained even when fully opened at F1.2. The new lens also ensures clear images in backlit scenes, thanks to Sony’s Nano AR Coating II that effectively minimizes internal reflections so that flare and ghosting do not occur.

The FE 50mm F1.2 GM creates dramatic G Master bokeh at the maximum F1.2 aperture. It uses the newly developed 11-blade circular aperture unit and fine-tuned optical design with minimal spherical aberration.

The lens can keep subjects in sharp focus even at an extremely shallow depth-of-field with fast, precise, quiet Autofocus (AF) and tracking, thanks to the four XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors which provide high thrust efficiency. This also helps when precise focusing is required, especially when shooting 4K video with human eye tracking.

The FE 50mm F1.2 GM allows the user to focus on composition enabled by its excellent response with minimum delay and low vibration. In addition, the lens’s floating focus mechanism, controlled by its dedicated lens drive algorithm helps achieve high resolution over the entire focus range, with a minimum focus distance of 0.4mm.

The FE 50mm F1.2 GM comes with convenient controls and functions such as a Linear Response MF (Manual Focus), aperture ring with a click on/off switch, focus mode switch, and two customizable focus hold buttons.

The lens also features a dust and moisture resistant design and a fluorine front element coating that protects the lens from fingerprints, dust, water, oil and other contaminants. Developed using Sony’s latest simulation technologies and the latest optical design, the lens comes in a surprisingly compact and lightweight form factor (φb87 x 108mm, 778g.), providing high mobility and easy handling.

Price and availability

The new FE 50mm F1.2 GM lens has been priced at Rs 2,28,990 and will be available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, ShopatSC portal and major electronic stores across India April 15 onwards.

