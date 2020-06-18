Sony cuts prices of headphones, speakers and soundbars in India

To celebrate World Music Day, Sony has discounted a range of its audio products as e-commerce slowly gets back on track in India. The price cut is on a number of categories and products including headphones, soundbars, party speakers and more. The discounts can be availed on ShopatSC.com as well as Sony stores, major e-retailers, and other sales channels.

Starting off with headphones, Sony’s premium WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones are available at a Rs 5,000 discount which puts the current price to Rs 24,990 on ShopatSC.com. These headphones are the best in class from Sony, in terms of noise cancellation. Launched in 2018 as Sony’s flagship headphones, they come with fantastic sound quality, 30-hour battery life and a Quick Attention Mode. The headphones can also be bought from Amazon

Next up is the Sony WH-H910N headphones, which also gets a Rs 4,000 and are currently listed on the site at Rs. 18,891. These are more affordable than the WH-1000XM3 and are geared towards offering better comfort along with Hi-res audio playback. The H910N is a top contender in its price range, and if you are looking for the best experience but are unable to increase your budget for the 1000XM3s.

(Image credit: Future)

Along with these two, Sony’s other headphones under Rs 2,000 have also received price cuts. These include the likes of Sony WH-CH510 , Sony WI-C400, Sony WI-C200 and Sony WI-C310.

Talking about speakers, models in the extra bass lineup which include the SRS-XB402M , SRS-XB41 , SRS-XB32 and SRS-XB12, have received price cuts of up to Rs. 8,000. The high-end Sony SRS-XB402M Bluetooth extra bass portable speaker is priced at Rs. 17,990. Further, the Sony SRS-XB41 extra bass portable waterproof wireless speaker currently costs Rs 12,990.