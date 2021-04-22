Sony Bravia X75 4K Android TV series launched in India starting at Rs 59,990

Sony has unveiled two new smart 4K smart Android TVs in India under the Bravia X75 series. Both smart TVs are powered by Sony’s own X1 processor which can handle 4K content.

The Sony Bravia X75 4K Android TV series comes in two screen sizes - 43-inch (KD- 43X75) and 50-inch (KD- 50X75). Apart from the change in the screen size, the rest of the specs and features remain the same on both the smart TVs.

Both the Sony Bravia X75 4K televisions feature an LCD screen with 3,840 x 2,160 4K resolution with Direct LED backlighting. The TVs have Sony’s custom X1 4K processor for picture processing, 4K X-Reality Pro for clarity enhancement, and Live colour technology for colour enhancement. There’s support for HDR10 content too. There are modes like Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Graphic, Photo, and Custom which you can choose from as per your requirement.

(Image credit: Sony)

In terms of wireless connectivity, both smart TVs sports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2. In terms of wired connectivity, you get an Ethernet port, three HDMI, one HDMI ARC, a digital out, a headphone out, RF input, and two USB ports.

The smart TVs are powered by the Android TV OS platform which means you get support for Google Play Store, Google Play Services, Google Assistant and you also get Google Chromecast built-in to the smart TVs.

For audio, the smart TVs pack in a 10W + 10W open baffle speaker setup with support for Dolby audio. Other features include 16GB internal storage, voice search with Google Assistant, X-Protection Pro for protection against dust, lightning, surge, and humidity.

Sony Bravia X75 price in India and availability

The 43-inch Bravia X75 4K Android TV is priced at Rs 59,990 and the 50-inch version is priced at Rs 72,990. Both smart TVs are already available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals.

