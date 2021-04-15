Sony launches budget Bravia W830 32-inch smart TV in India

Sony has launched a new Bravia 32W830 television in India. The new 80 cm (32-inch) Smart Android television features advanced voice controls and comes with a built-in a Chromecast.

The Bravia 32W830 Smart TV comes with more than 5000 apps and the built-in Chromecast to cast from their mobile device, in full quality. It also has a built-in Google assistant to use voice to find movies, stream apps, play music and more.

The Sony Bravia 32W830 features an HDR picture processor to deliver enhanced contrast, detail, and colour. The TV has a Full HD display and comes with an X-Reality PRO ensures that the TV delivers enhanced picture quality by refining images and reducing noise ensuring.

The Live Color feature offers a lifelike picture experience with natural colors with no smudging or dulling of the image. The feature expands colours to let users experience content with more vividness.

The 32W380 comes with the Clear Phase feature Dolby audio for its sound experience. The clear phase technology ensures clearer and more natural sound to compliment the picture quality. This technology helps the TV in analyzing and compensating for inaccuracies in speaker response by ‘sampling’ the speaker frequency with higher precision. This information is then used to produce pure, natural audio with smooth, even reproduction of all frequencies.

This falls under the Sony televisions that have been built with the new and improved X-Protection PRO technology. These televisions are equipped with superior dust and humidity protection, they also pass the highest standards of Sony's lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges.

In terms of pricing and availability, the new Sony Bravia 32W380 has been priced at Rs 30,990 and will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India from April 15.