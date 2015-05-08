Google will bring privacy to the people with Android M

Google's 'Android M' is answering the call for more privacy by giving its users more say in the information that applications can access.

Bloomberg reports that the new operating system, set to debut at Google IO 2015, will help users pick and choose what information is shared with certain applications, including photos, contacts, and location. This is an evolution in Google's walk to bring more privacy and peace of mind to its users.

iPhone users are sure to point out that Google is behind Apple's iOS on this matter. Google is feeling more pressure from Apple than ever, as Android's mobile market share is waning in certain parts of the world while Apple's is rising. The added pressure from its Cupertino competitor, and an ever-increasing outcry for transparency in the internet age, are both likely feeding into Google's privacy-centric changes.

The specifics on the amount of control 'Android M' will offer are still unknown, but we expect to learn all about it at Google's aforementioned developer conference in San Francisco, Calif. later this month. While Google may be playing catch-up with its privacy controls, application access control will be music to Android users' ears.

Google IO 2015 starts on May 28 at 9:30am PST and 12:30pm EST