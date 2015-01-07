Now you can try Microsoft's Office for Android tablet apps

Coming to an Android tablet near you

Microsoft is giving Android tablet owners another chance to preview its upcoming Office apps for Android tablet suite.

In a post on the company's Office blog, Microsoft wrote that it needs to collect feedback from users before launching the official versions of the upcoming apps. Available to download on the Google Play store, they include Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

To participate, you'll need an ARM-based tablet with a screen size of between 7- and 10.1-inch to run them, and it must be updated to Android 4.4 KitKat or 5.0 Lollipop.

Additionally, a free Microsoft account is required to download the apps. Files can be stored locally or using Microsoft's OneDrive cloud storage service.

Microsoft started a closed beta for Office for Android tablet back in November 2014 which ended once it had signed up enough participants. The software giant previously said that it expects to make Office for Android generally available in 2015.