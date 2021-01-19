Skullcandy Jib true wireless earbuds with up to 22 hours battery life launched for Rs 2,999

Skullcandy Jib is the latest true wireless earbuds from to launch in India. This is the brand’s first audio product in India for 2021. The Skullcandy Jib TWS is a budget audio product that will take on Realme, Boat, Oppo, and more in the competitive sub Rs 3,000 segment.

The key features of the true wireless earbuds include IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating, dual microphone, 22 hours of battery life, and 40mm drivers. All these features and more for under Rs 3,000.

(Image credit: SkullcandY)

Skullcandy Jib price in India and availability

The Skullcandy Jib is pierced at Rs 2,999 in India. It is available in two colour options - True Black and Blue. The earbuds are available for purchase on Skullcandy website. You can use coupon “ SKFST” and get an additional 10% discount on your first purchase.

Skullcandy Jib features and specifications

Starting off with the connectivity features, the Skullcandy Jib TWS harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and has a range of up to 10 meters. These are In-ear style earbuds with a lack of stem. It is available in two trendy colour options - True Black and Blue. The Blue variant comes with a yellow accent on the charging case. Overall, the Skullcandy Jib weighs 228 grams.

Since these are in-ear style earbuds, they come in S, M, and L ear tip sizes which are interchangeable. On the inside, the Skullcandy Jib features a 40mm driver with 32 Ohms impedance and 20Hz – 20KHz frequency response.

(Image credit: SkullcandY)

On to the battery life, these earbuds are rated to last up to 6 hours on a single charge and with the included charging case, you get additional 16 hours of battery life which takes the total tally to 22 hours. It uses micro-USB port for charging, which feels outdated for a product launched in 2021.

For controls, it offers auto-pairing, volume control, skip track, receive call and activate the virtual assistant such as Google Assistant or Siri hands-free. Other features include IPX4 water and sweat resistant, dual mic for calling, and solo audio listening.