ShareChat’s Moj ties up with Snap for Snapchat Camera

Popular Indian short video platform Moj from ShareChat has tied up with Snap, integrating its recently launched Camera Kit .

Camera Kit allows developers to plug the Snapchat camera into their app and gives access to the same lenses, interface and more, without actually downloading or signing up for Snapchat.

The integration will allow Moj to use Snapchat’s AR capabilities and camera engagement to enrich the experiences available to its growing community in India.

Moj creators will now be able to access Snapchat’s familiar Lens Carousel, directly inside the app when creating content. Lenses are similar to filters but use augmented reality to blend effects into your background.

Snap Inc. had launched it in June last year and this is its first implementation by an Indian company.

30 new Lenses released

“As part of the collaboration, Moj will develop over 400 Lenses over multiple phases for its community to create more fun and entertaining short video content. Moj will also collaborate with Snapchat Official Lens Creators (OLC) in India to create more tailored experiences,” a statement from Moj said.

The American social media company's USP is augmented reality features, and Moj can now take advantage of the same. This will pit it against Instagram's Reels, which also offers similar features to creators through its "selfie filters" feature.

Moj has already released over 30 Lenses for its community to use. The new Lenses will help in speedy content creation with easy edit features, and an overall boost to the content quality on the platform.

Gaurav Mishra, SVP-Product, ShareChat said, “It has been our constant endeavour to create benchmarks of innovation and build camera technology for the future. This exclusive partnership makes us the first Indian short video platform to bring Snap’s innovative Camera Kit technology to India.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ben Schwerin, SVP - Content and Partnerships, Snap Inc. said, “The Moj community and Snapchatters have a lot in common - they are creative and love finding innovative ways to express themselves. Our Camera technology and core values around creativity, privacy, and ephemerality enables us to help developers bring new opportunities to bring engaging experiences to their platforms and communities.”

How to use the Lenses?

To use the Lenses, Moj users have to open the app and tap the Camera tab at the bottom of the screen. Moj will also have a verified Brand Profile on Snapchat, allowing Snapchatters to access Moj created Lenses, with a link to the Moj app.

The Lenses launched include classic Augmented Reality face Lenses so creators can express a variety of moods, as well as 3D Full Body tracking Lenses that creators can use in their dance videos.

Moj, for the record, has 80 million monthly active users.