Sennheiser HD 250BT headphones and CX 120BT earphones launched in India

German audio company Sennheiser has launched two new products in India today, the HD 250BT wireless headphones and CX 120BT wireless earphones. Both of these products from Sennheiser use Bluetooth for connectivity.

India is the first country globally where Sennheiser announced the two audio devices today. This could be indicative that the products are targeted at the Indian market. Even the pricing of the products seem to be indicative of this.

Sennheiser HD 250BT and Sennheiser CX 120BT: Features

The Sennheiser HD 250BT wireless headphones come with a 25-hour battery life according to the company. While the Sennheiser CX 120BT earphones offer a 6-hour battery life. The HD 250BT wireless headphones feature a classic over the ear form factor while the CX 120BT earphones feature the around-the-neck design.

Sennheiser writes that the new HD 250BT headphones feature the audio specialist transducer technology. It also comes with support for high-quality audio codecs such as AAC and aptX, and uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It offers a personalization of audio experience using the Sennheiser Smart Control app. There’s also the aptX Low Latency technology that synchronizes audio with on-screen action while watching videos.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

On the other hand, the Sennheiser CX 120BT features SBC and aptX codecs, as well as aptX Low Latency. In terms of connectivity it comes with Bluetooth 4.1 which enables connection with two devices simultaneously. The battery can apparently be recharged in just 1.5 hours. It features a three-button remote for management of calls and audio.

Price and availability

The new Sennheiser HD 250BT wireless headphones and CX 120BT wireless earphones is now available in India for Rs 5,490 and Rs 3,490 respectively. The products can be purchased from Sennheiser’s own online platform and other ecommerce platforms and leading electronic retail outlets in the country.