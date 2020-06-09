Say Namaste app now available for iOS and Android smartphones

While the country is gradually coming out of the lockdown phase, most of us are still getting used to the new normal. This new forced lifestyle means limited physical interaction, working and studying remotely and staying indoors as much possible. Remote working also means extended use of teleconferencing solutions like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet etc.

Homegrown video conferencing app – Say Namaste was introduced during the same time when Zoom was facing scrutiny over data privacy and security. Since its launch, the desi video calling solution has gone from strength to strength following the Indian government's call for developing a domestic teleconferencing solution.

Till now, Say Namaste was only available as a web-based solution, however, Indian Express reports that Inscripts, the company behind Say Namaste, has now launched mobile applications for both iOS and Android mobile platforms. Its Android app has already seen over 100,000 downloads

The company aims to target users who prefer connecting with peers, family members or friends via group video calls. Like any other video conferencing tool, Say Namaste comes with features that are helpful for remote collaboration like screen share, text chats, file sharing that lets users share documents, PDFs, presentations, media files and more.

The mobile applications, like the Web-based solution, lets users initiate or join calls without forcing the user to sign up for the platform. Both the web and mobile app are free allowing up to 50 users to join a group call. The company is said to be working towards increasing the member limit to 100, soon.