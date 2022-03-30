Samsung’s The Freestyle portable LED projector is now available in India

Audio player loading…

After being made available to pre-book, The Freestyle projector from Samsung has been launched in India. First announced at the CES 2022 , The Freestyle compact LED monitor has made its way rather quickly to India – a welcome trend that we’ve noticed since the dawn of 2022.

This portable gadget is an all-around entertainment device that lets you enjoy your favourite movie or game on up to 100-inches of projection. Additionally, this projector can double up as a smart speaker and even an ambient lighting device when required.

The retail price of The Freestyle has been set at Rs. 84,990 in India. The projector is available to purchase on Samsung’s official web store, Amazon India and other partner outlets of Samsung.

The company is offering an instant discount of Rs. 5000 for HDFC cardholders and it is also offering a free carry case for all purchases made till March 31. A discount of Rs. 4000 is available to customers who have pre-reserved the projector via Samsung’s website.

The Freestyle projector – features and specifications

The form factor of this projector suggests that the company had designed this projector keeping portability and versatility in mind. Its unique design allows the users to project content in virtually any direction. Weighing just 180 grams, this projector can be easily carried around and can be placed on places like tables, walls or ceilings.

Unlike most projectors, The Freestyle doesn’t need a white wall to project images or videos. According to the company, it comes with a feature that can optimize the content based on the colour of the wall automatically.

It also comes with Smart TV features and has streaming applications built-in. The projector comes with far-field voice control that lets users control the speaker using their voice commands and also lets the speaker double up as a smart speaker whenever required.