Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is a perfect Tab S4 alternate at lesser price

While Samsung fans in India are awaiting the Galaxy Tab S4, the company has released a new 2018 version of its larger Galaxy Tab A tablet. It even includes a lot of the same design notes as the Tab S4, although it has been somewhat scaled back when it comes to its range of features and overall horsepower.

Like the Tab S4, the Tab A sports a 10.5-inch display, shares the same 7,300mAh battery and four-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system, but from there the two units do diverge somewhat.

Scaled back

For starters, the Tab A's 10.5-inch display is only a 1080p LCD panel, unlike the 2,560 x 1,600 pixel AMOLED screen you'll find on the Tab S4. There’s also 3GB of RAM as opposed to 4GB, and 32GB of onboard storage instead of the options of 64GB or 256GB of the more expensive Tab S4s.

Also, under the Tab A's hood is a mid-tier Snapdragon 450 processor, as opposed to the S4's more powerful octa-core Snapdragon 835.

And horsepower isn’t the only thing that’s scaled back. Where the Tab S4 arrives with the S Pen and DeX support, the cheaper Tab A offers neither of those expansion options. Also missing on the Tab A is support for fast charging.

While the Tab S4 sports a 13MP rear camera and a front-facing 8MP snapper, the Tab A gets by with a 8MP (rear) and 5MP (front) camera system.

Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch will be launched at a price of INR 29,990 and will be available from August 13, 2018 onwards in Ebony Black and Urban Blue colours on Samsung Online Shop and Flipkart, online exclusive partner. It will also be available in leading offline retail stores.

Customers can pre-book the tablet on Flipkart starting from August 9, 2018.

Galaxy Tab A 10.5” customers on Jio 4G, the world’s largest mobile data network, would be entitled to get instant cashback of INR 2,750 on recharging with INR 198 or INR 299 plan. Customers will also get double data benefits on every recharge for the next 4 recharges, giving them the freedom to enjoy streaming cricket, music, video and much more.