Samsung takes on JioPhone Next with the Galaxy A03 Core

Samsung, as a smartphone company, seems to be focusing much of its energy in mid-range and premium offerings. For these are the segments where brand prestige is perceived to lie. But in a country like India, the budget segment is where the action is, which Samsung can ill afford to ignore.

Targeting this all-important segment, Samsung, without much fanfare, has launched Galaxy A03 Core, which is expected to compete with the likes of JioPhone Next in the budget category.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is a bit different from Galaxy A03 that Samsung unveiled globally recently. It is a follow-up to the Galaxy A02 announced late last year.

Galaxy A03 Core sports a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, powerful octa-core processor and a massive 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core India price, availability, specs

(Image credit: Samsung India)

As you would expect from a budget device, Samsung Galaxy A03 has been priced competitively at Rs 7999 for the 2GB+32GB variant. Though a tad costlier than JioPhone Next, Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has more features and does not tie you down to a single telecom provider.

The Galaxy A03 Core is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals and offline stores. The handset is available in Black and Blue color options and has an all-plastic body with a textured finish.

Galaxy A03 Core sports a large 6.5 inch Infinity-V display offering immersive viewing experience. With HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio, Galaxy A03 Core can provide vivid clarity while browsing or watching content.

The phone is powered by an 8-core Unisoc SC9863A chip which is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. This is expandable up to 1TB to help in smooth multitasking.

On the camera side, Galaxy A03 Core is equipped with 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture for bright photos and 5MP front camera.

The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery. The power button and volume rockers are on the right spine.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy A03 Core has been developed on the latest Android Go platform. Android Go 11, which the phone runs on, promises increased safety with its new Safe Folder feature that has encrypted PIN and pattern.