Samsung opens booking for Smart TVs in India - offers cash back, free EMIs

Samsung today opened up its online sales portal to customers in India, offering to pre-book Smart TVs and other household items and announced cash backs and no-cost EMIs to encourages purchases. However, the deliveries would happen only once lockdowns are lifted in the demarcated zones.

The bookings would be open on Samsung Shop till May 8 where buyers can order products ranging from Smart TVs, QLED 8K TVs, QLED 4K TVs, convertible 5-in-1 and curd maestro refrigerators, steam clean washing machines and smart ovens.

The company’s response comes barely days after Korean rival LG came up with similar offers last weekend, introducing warranty extensions and cash backs for booking the LG G8X ThinQ. They also offered free gifts on every purchase. Xiaomi too had started pre-booking orders for its smartphones and today Vivo announced a similar scheme where they connect local retailers to customers seeking to buy new phones.

These decisions follow the announcements from the federal home ministry of India late last week relaxing some of the restrictions on sales and deliveries of non-essential items across India’s orange and green zones.

Samsung says that customers who pre-book would get up to 15% cash back with HDFC debit and credit cards and no-cost EMIs with long-term finance options that would extent to 18 months. Customers will be entitled to cash back even if they do not opt for the EMI-based finance options.

The company indicated that deliveries from the nearest Samsung authorised dealers would be initiated as soon as restrictions are lifted across various parts of the country. The delivery agents would follow all the standard safety precautions, the company stated.

The Samsung TV range would also be provided with a 1+1 extended warranty on the panel and 30-day free trial of Zee5 Premium, besides a 10-year ceramic warranty, a free Borosil kit and a 5-year magnetron warranty on the smart ovens. The pre-booked refrigerators would come with a 10 year warranty on the compressor while washing machines get a 10-12 year warranty on the motors.