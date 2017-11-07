Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart offers discounts up to Rs. 16,010

The Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart is now live, offering discounts on a range of smartphones for three days – from November 6th to 8th. In the sale, Flipkart and Samsung are offering discounts up to Rs. 16,010 in addition to extra exchange discounts as well.

In the Samsung Mobiles Fest, Flipkart is offering discounts and exchange offers across price segments, offering entry-level as well as high-end phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. Flipkart is also offering no cost EMIs on all the devices listed below.

Samsung Galaxy S8+

This year’s flagship device from Samsung comes with an exchange offer. Customers can exchange their existing device and get up to Rs. 20,000 off while buying the Galaxy S8+. Flipkart is also offering no cost EMIs for the device. It features a 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The device comes with a Exynos 8895 processor clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the device sports a 12MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S8+ at Rs. 64,900 @ Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S8

The Samsung Galaxy S8 also comes with an exchange offer. Customers can exchange their existing smartphone and get up to Rs. 20,000 off while buying the Galaxy S8 from Flipkart. It features a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Exynos 8895 processor clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It features a 12MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs. 57,900 @ Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S7

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is currently being offered at Rs. 29,990, down from its original price of Rs. 46,000. It comes with an octa core Exynos 8890 processor and features a 5.1-inch QHD Super AMOLED display. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. In terms of imaging, the device comes with a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera.

Apart from the discount, the Samsung Galaxy S7 also comes with an exchange offer under which Flipkart is offering Rs. 5,000 extra over the regular exchange offer.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S7 at Rs. 29,990 at Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 29,900, after a discount of Rs. 4,100. The device features a 6-inch full HD Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor clubbed with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of imaging, the device sports a 16MP primary camera and a 16MP secondary camera.

Buy Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro at Rs. 29,900 @ Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy On Max

The Samsung Galaxy On Max is currently available for Rs. 14,900, down from its original price of Rs. 16,900. It features a 5.7-inch full HD display and is powered by a MediaTek MTK6757 processor clubbed with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Galaxy On Max features a 13MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary camera.

Buy Samsung Galaxy On Max at Rs. 14,900 @ Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is being offered at Rs. 13,900, after a discount of Rs. 4,000. The device features a 5.5-inch full HD TFT display and is powered by a Exynos 7870 processor clubbed with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of imaging, the device comes with 13MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera.

Buy Samsung Galaxy On Max at Rs. 13,900 @ Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro is currently available for Rs. 7,490 after a discount of Rs. 1,000. It features a 5-inch HD Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Spreadtrum processor clubbed with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Coming to the camera department, the device sports an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera.

Buy Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro at Rs. 7,490 @ Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy On7

The Samsung Galaxy On7 is available for Rs. 6,990, down from its original price of Rs. 8,490. The device features a 5.5-inch HD TFT display and is powered by a Snapdragon 410 processor clubbed with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. In terms of imaging, it sports a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera.

Buy Samsung Galaxy On7 at Rs. 6,990 @ Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy On5

The Samsung Galaxy On5 can be purchased for Rs. 6,490, down from its original price of Rs. 8,990. The device features a 5-inch HD TFT display and is powered by a Exynos 3475 processor clubbed with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Coming to the camera department, the device features an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera.

Buy Samsung Galaxy On5 at Rs. 6,490 @ Flipkart